BENTON TOWNSHIP — Several bikes and a trailer were stolen from a Benton Township nonprofit organization last week.
Cycle-Re-Cycle board members noticed their trailer was stolen Jan. 19 and reported it to both Benton Township and Michigan State Police. Inside the $5,000 trailer were 10 bikes, valued at $400 each, said Board President Michael O'Hearn. In total, the organization is looking at a $9,000 loss.
"It hurts," said Cycle-Re-Cycle board member Tom Hurst. "The trailer is what we use for our community outreach programs, so that we can take tools and bicycles to where they need to be. And it's also our mobile advertising platform. It had our logo and information on the side of it. So, it's a kick in the teeth."
The trailer was donated by Greg Powell, another board member and volunteer, who noticed its absence last week when driving by the organization's building. He called Hurst who notified their volunteers, as well as police.
O'Hearn said the bike shop had been closed to protect older volunteers during the COVID-19 omicron surge. The trailer had been locked up and had a flat tire.
The board is waiting to see what their insurance will cover. The organization receives about 300 donated bikes a year, but the bikes in the trailer had a uniform build and style, making them ideal for youth programs like the Summer My Way day camp at the Niles YMCA and Bike with a Cop event in Benton Harbor.
Hurst said a state police trooper told him to be skeptical of the bikes' return.
"She said if the thieves were smart about it, that thing is four states away by now," Hurst said. "We just don't know."
Nevertheless, if community members see the 10-foot cargo trailer with the CRC logo on it, O'Hearn asked they call the Benton Township police.
Board members said this is a setback, but they're determined to continue their work.
"We're not going to let this shut us down. That's for sure," Hurst said.
The nonprofit organization partners with local schools and other community groups to teach kids how to repair bicycles to gain mechanical skills. Hurst said they're always on the lookout for new volunteers or programming opportunities related to mobility.