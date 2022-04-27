Author and business coach Damon Brown talks about his life and experiences during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday night at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College’s campus.
Audience members received copies of Damon Brown’s book “Build From Now” during Tuesday night’s Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series held at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College’s campus.
Author Damon Brown holds a talk on "How to Bring Your Worth" during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday night at The Mendel Center's Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College's campus.
Author and business coach Damon Brown talks about his life and experiences during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday night at The Mendel Center's Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College's campus.
Author and business coach Damon Brown talks about his life and experiences during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday night at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College’s campus.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Audience members received copies of Damon Brown’s book “Build From Now” during Tuesday night’s Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series held at The Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College’s campus.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Author Damon Brown holds a talk on "How to Bring Your Worth" during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday night at The Mendel Center's Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College's campus.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Author and business coach Damon Brown talks about his life and experiences during The Economic Club of Southwestern Michigan Speaker Series on Tuesday night at The Mendel Center's Grand Upton Hall on Lake Michigan College's campus.