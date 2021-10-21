211021-HP-boys-girls-club-donation1-photo.jpg

Sean Mosley, 12, shoots hoops with staff member Sincere Archibald on Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus. The organization recently received a $1.2 million donation from the Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. was able to raise millions for local community groups from an event that never happened.

During a ceremony held at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores on Wednesday, Whirlpool donated more than $2 million to six Southwest Michigan service organizations from its annual Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event.

From left, Joe Liotine, chief operating officer of Whirlpool Corp., Christine Aranyos-Prouty, vice president of external affairs for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, Pam Klyn, vice president of global product organization for Whirlpool, Mackenzie Kastl, CEO of the Benton Harbor Boys & Girls Clubs, Jeff Fettig, former CEO and chairman of Whirlpool and Marc Bitzer, CEO of Whirlpool, hold a check Wednesday for a $1.2 million donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor.
From left, Keaira Lewis, 13, Skye Pritchard, 16, and Quincy Sulton, 20, play an oversized game of SORRY! on Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus.

