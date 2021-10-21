Sean Mosley, 12, shoots hoops with staff member Sincere Archibald on Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor Fettig Youth Campus. The organization recently received a $1.2 million donation from the Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event.
From left, Joe Liotine, chief operating officer of Whirlpool Corp., Christine Aranyos-Prouty, vice president of external affairs for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, Pam Klyn, vice president of global product organization for Whirlpool, Mackenzie Kastl, CEO of the Benton Harbor Boys & Girls Clubs, Jeff Fettig, former CEO and chairman of Whirlpool and Marc Bitzer, CEO of Whirlpool, hold a check Wednesday for a $1.2 million donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Whirlpool Corp. was able to raise millions for local community groups from an event that never happened.
During a ceremony held at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores on Wednesday, Whirlpool donated more than $2 million to six Southwest Michigan service organizations from its annual Whirlpool Community Charity Golf Event.