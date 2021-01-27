210127-HP-wings-stop-photo.jpg

Work continues Tuesday on a future Wingstop Restaurant, to be located at 1396 Mall Drive in Benton Township where a Subway restaurant used to be.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Haresh Patel is winging it with another business venture in Benton Township.

Patel is in the process of bringing a Wingstop restaurant to 1396 Mall Drive in Benton Township this spring.

