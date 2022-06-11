BENTON HARBOR — A man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in Benton Harbor.
According to a news release, Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety officers responded to a call for shots fired at 3:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Buss Avenue in Benton Harbor.
Officers found a 41-year-old man from Dowagiac fatally wounded. Police are not releasing the man’s name until the family is notified.
While investigating the scene, BHDPS Deputy Director Michael Clark said officers were met with “numerous uncooperative witnesses.”
A video of the incident shows at least 10 people who witnessed the event. However, Clark said none have come forward.
Further review of the video system in the apartment complex revealed two men dressed in dark clothing were watching the group.
One man approached the group and pointed, aimed and fired at the victim. The second man came from a flanking position and opened fire with a rifle toward the group of fleeing bystanders.
A third person pictured was seen walking with the two men on video and is being sought as well. The individuals then fled the area.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to contact the tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867. People can also provide information anonymously via the TIP411 app in the app store. Search the app store by entering Benton Harbor DPS.
Benton Harbor police were assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Township Police Department and the Michigan State Police.