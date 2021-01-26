210126-HP-dunkin-donuts-photo.jpg

A new Dunkin’ will soon be opening in the Sonic Drive-In complex in Benton Township, on M-139 near I-94. The same franchisee is also planning to open another location in Bridgman.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Over the next few months two more Dunkin' franchises are expected to open in Southwest Michigan.

Among them is a Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins that will set up shop in the restaurant/retail complex along M-139 in Benton Township.

