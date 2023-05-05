BENTON HARBOR — A fifth-grade student at Fair Plain East Elementary School in Benton Harbor, who died in December, was remembered fondly Thursday as a sweet and studious child.

Several family members attended the Earth Day event, where a memory stone was placed by the school’s entrance stating, “Armoni Thompson – Doing it Armoni’s Way 2023.

230505-HP-fair-plain-east2-photo.jpg

From left, Shuntae Broylas, Andrea Thompson and Snoneshia Alexander join students as they race to pick up trash at Fair Plain East Elementary School in Benton Harbor on Thursday.

