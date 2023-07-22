BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor City Commissioner Jerry Edwards will not be a write-in candidate for the Aug. 8 primary, but will be for the November election, according to Berrien County Election Clerk Victoria Graham.
She said Edwards was erroneously put on the county’s official list of candidates running for two commissioner-at-large seats in the August primary. Graham said the error was corrected earlier this week.
There are five people running for the two seats, with the four candidates who receive the most votes moving on to the November election.
The two incumbents, Commissioners MaryAlice Adams and Edward Isom, face three challengers: Tyrone Davis, Emma Kinnard and Shaquille Turner.
Edwards is currently the 2nd Ward commissioner.
He previously said he decided not to run for the 2nd Ward seat because he’s better suited to represent the entire city and not just one ward.