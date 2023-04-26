ST. JOSEPH — The language in a recall attempt against Benton Harbor school board Vice President Trenton Bowens was rejected Tuesday during a clarity hearing by the Berrien County Election Commission.
However, less than two hours later, Benton Harbor school board Trustee Elnora Gavin submitted a new recall petition against Bowens.
The first petition was filed April 6 against Bowens by Shari Szilagyi of Benton Harbor, who was not present for the clarity hearing.
The language stated Bowens should be recalled because he voted “no” on March 14 on the motion to “approve the replacement of the high school boilers and others in the district as needed.”
All three members of the commission voted Tuesday not to approve the language, saying they were concerned about the word “others” in the recall language.
“It’s very unclear,” said Berrien County Clerk Sharon Tyler, a member of the commission.
The other two members, Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich and Berrien County Register of Deeds Lora Freehling, said they agreed.
“I think it’s very vague,” said Freehling, an alternate on the commission replacing Berrien County Trial Court Chief Judge Mabel Mayfield, who was unable to attend.
Before the vote, Tyler said the commission’s job was to determine if the language is clear and factual.
During public comments after the vote, Gavin told commissioners the language on the petition was taken directly from the school board’s resolution.
“The evidence was right before you, and you still voted, saying it wasn’t clear, when it was written exactly as it is in the board report,” Gavin said. “I would have to wonder what’s really going on?”
Gavin, who would submit a recall petition of her own Tuesday, said trustees were given a quote two years ago on how much it would cost to replace the boilers – which are 70 years old.
“Trustee Bowens had an opportunity to deal with this issue over several years,” she said.
Gavin said because the boilers don’t work properly, the classrooms are often uncomfortably cold, which means the students can’t learn effectively.
During public comments, Bowens said he voted against replacing the boilers at the March meeting because there were no quotes on how much it would cost. He said prices have changed a lot in two years due to the pandemic.
“I do not think it was wise to vote to commit to any major financial contracts without knowing the full extent of the cost,” Bowens said.
A second petition
After Tuesday’s clarity hearing, Gavin said she filed a petition to recall Bowens – and not the other school board trustees who voted not to replace the boilers – because she feels Bowens is hampering the school district the most.
“The teachers and our students are cold and Trustee Bowens is delaying the process and I’m not convinced that he won’t stop delaying the process of caring for our kids and our staff,” Gavin said. “Trenton has been the most damaging trustee on the board. He is the one who tried to take the item off the agenda (in March), aggressively coming after the president for even having it on the agenda. To me, he’s the one slowing the process up the most.”
Gavin’s recall petition states Bowens should be recalled for the same reason as the first one, but it doesn’t include the word “others.”
When contacted by phone about the second recall petition, Bowens said he’s not going to get into a debate with Gavin on what it takes to be a good school board trustee.
“I remain committed to the students, parents and taxpayers of Benton Harbor Area Schools. I would never allow the students to suffer in any harm or cold buildings,” Bowens said in a written statement. “I will not be distracted by Trustee Gavin’s antics or motives or personal vendettas with those that disagree with her. The public wants a school board that is drama free and putting the children first, that’s what we have been doing and that’s what I will continue to do. I remain focused on making sure the students are empowered, educated and gaining the skills to compete in a 21st Century.”
The petitions cite a March 14 Benton Harbor school board meeting, where trustees voted 4-3 not to replace the boilers.
Voting with Bowens against replacing the boilers were President Dashuna Robinson, Secretary Reinaldo Tripplett and Trustee Stephanie Rockette-Martin. At the time, Tripplett said more information was needed before a decision could be made to replace the boilers.
During the school board’s April meeting, trustees unanimously approved asking for proposals from contractors for new boilers at the high school and at Fair Plain Elementary School.
Interim Superintendent Kelvin Butts said he is also asking companies to give a price on how much it would cost if each room at the high school was given its own heating and cooling unit.