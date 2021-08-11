210811-HP-tesla-charging1-photo.jpg

New Tesla charging stations have been installed at Meijer in Benton Township.

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Two sites in Benton Township are getting fitted with electric vehicle charging stations.

Chris Fuchs, building inspector for Benton Township, said the Meijer at Pipestone Avenue will host a Tesla station.

SMJ International has recently finished construction on 12 Tesla charging stations at the Meijer store in Benton Township.

