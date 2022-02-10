Generally cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Reshella Hawkins, executive director of Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, shows one of the windows that need to be replaced Wednesday. ESS is raising money during its Love Your Shelter fundraiser through the end of February.
BENTON HARBOR — Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor is looking for some community love in February in an effort to make much-needed updates and repairs to its existing building.
“It’s spotless in here. It’s clean, but it needs updating,” said Reshella Hawkins, executive director of ESS. “I don’t want something to break and it’s down for a month until we can find money to get it done. Let’s go ahead and do it now.”