Reshella Hawkins, executive director of Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor, shows one of the windows that need to be replaced Wednesday. ESS is raising money during its Love Your Shelter fundraiser through the end of February.

 Louise Wrege / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor is looking for some community love in February in an effort to make much-needed updates and repairs to its existing building.

“It’s spotless in here. It’s clean, but it needs updating,” said Reshella Hawkins, executive director of ESS. “I don’t want something to break and it’s down for a month until we can find money to get it done. Let’s go ahead and do it now.”

The windows at Emergency Shelter Services in Benton Harbor are original to the house, which was built in the 1870s. Many of the storm windows are missing, with others falling off.

