Whirlpool Corp. CEO Marc Bitzer and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad present Emma Jean Hull with a plaque Tuesday during the opening of the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Emma Jean Hull joins local leaders and officials during a ribbon cutting held Tuesday for the opening of the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
Whirlpool Corp. CEO Marc Bitzer and Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad present Emma Jean Hull with a plaque Tuesday during the opening of the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A ribbon cutting is held Tuesday for the opening of the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Photos by Don Campbell / HP staff
A ribbon cutting is held Tuesday for the opening of the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
The main lobby is pictured at the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Views of the St. Joseph River and channel can be seen from the deck at the Reverend Emery Varrie Community Room in the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
Views of the St. Joseph River and channel can be seen from the deck at the Reverend Emery Varrie Community Room in the new Emma Jean Hull Flats, located at 170 Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor.
Don Campbell / HP staff
A portrait of Emma Jean Hull hangs in the entrance to the new Emma Jean Hull Flats.