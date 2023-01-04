BENTON HARBOR — The Emma Jean Hull Flats, an 80-unit multi-family housing development along Riverview Drive in Benton Harbor, is now accepting applications for new residents.
The $23 million project, backed by Whirlpool Corp., is slated to open in the spring of 2023.
In collaboration with the city of Benton Harbor and a priority of Whirlpool’s equality pledge, the project was launched to attract new occupants to the community. When fully leased, the one- and two-bedroom units in Emma Jean Hull Flats will be home to about 100 residents.
“Despite supply chain disruption, labor shortages, inflation and some significant weather challenges, the Emma Jean Hull Flats housing development will be opening for residents in spring of 2023,” said Pam Klyn, Whirlpool senior vice president of corporate relations and sustainability, in a news release Wednesday. “This project would not have been possible without strong collaboration between the city of Benton Harbor and Whirlpool Corp. We’re excited about the important role this new housing development will play in attracting and retaining talent locally.
“We know the lack of housing has been a barrier up to this point, and we’re confident the Emma Jean Hull Flats project will serve as a catalyst for even more housing development in Benton Harbor.”
All residents will be required to be permanent Benton Harbor residents for the entire duration of the lease.
Short-term, part-time and vacation rentals will not be allowed for any of the units, and monthly rent will start at $1,350 for one-bedroom units and $1,650 for two-bedroom units.
Whirlpool officials said the apartment complex will reserve units for public service workers. The Hometown Hero program will ensure the building’s residents are connected to the community they call home.
Those interested in the Hometown Hero program must complete an application and meet the same leasing criteria as any other resident, the news release stated. Hometown heroes will be eligible for reduced rent based on financial need. Eligibility for the program will be consistent with all federal, state and local housing laws.
“We want to continue to grow our city to become a place that welcomes all people to live here, including those ‘Hometown Heroes’ who work hard to make our community better every single day, our underrepresented colleagues who will be joining Whirlpool, and others looking to settle in our community – such as the graduates of our local high school,” Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said in the release. “This waterfront facility can be the magnet to attract a talented and diverse set of residents, proud to call Benton Harbor home.”
Emma Jean Hull Flats will offer its residents modern amenities, including a rooftop patio with spectacular waterfront views and a dog park. It also includes access to walking paths, kayaking, fishing, golf and local restaurants.
Muhammad, Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and then-U.S. Rep. Fred Upton broke ground on the property in August 2021. The statewide Community Revitalization Program awarded the multi-million dollar apartment complex a grant of $750,000 to offset construction costs.
Superior Properties, an independent property management company, manages the property for Whirlpool.
Anyone interested in becoming a resident of Emma Jean Hull Flats can obtain a rental application online at www.emmajhullflats.com or by contacting Superior Property Management by emailing ejhullflats@superiormgmtmi.com or by phone at 743-4870.