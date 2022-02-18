BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor residents should soon know if the water filters they were given to filter lead from the city’s tap water are effective.

Results from a study done by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on the effectiveness of the filters is expected to be released by the end of the month, said Taylor Gillespie, strategic communications coordinator with the EPA, in an email.

Benton Harbor has been required to test its tap water every six months since October 2018, when the city was put under a state advisory for its water samples having higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead in them. The federal action level is 15 ppb.

Since then, the water samples have tested above the federal action level until the latest round this fall, when the samples came back right at 15 ppb.

For three years, the state gave residents water filters to use until their lead water service lines could be replaced. That ended this past October, when state officials recommended city residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula out of an abundance of caution until the EPA study was completed.

The state has shipped thousands of bottles of water weekly to the city for residents to use free of charge.

Meanwhile, the state has ramped up efforts to replace all of the city’s lead water service lines by April 2023.

On Wednesday, the EPA released a statement in response to a Sept. 9 Petition for Emergency Action Under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The petition was filed by 20 environmental groups, including the Benton Harbor Community Water Council.

The response listed steps the EPA has taken to make sure residents have clean drinking water, including providing technical assistance to the state and collecting drinking water from more than 200 homes for the study.

Debra Shore, the new Region 5 administrator for the EPA, told The Herald-Palladium in December that preliminary results show the water filters given to Benton Harbor residents effectively filter the lead out of the city’s tap water if installed and maintained correctly.