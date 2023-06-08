BENTON HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ended its order Thursday that required Benton Harbor to correct deficiencies at the city's water treatment plant.
"Following the submission of the final Disinfection Profiling and Benchmarking Report, the system has demonstrated to EPA that all terms of the order have been satisfactorily completed. Therefore, the order is hereby terminated," an EPA statement sent to the city Thursday read.
It was signed by Michael Harris, director of the enforcement and compliance assurance division of the EPA.
"Obviously, when the EPA comes in, something has been cited as a problem, but we worked with them to solve it," Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said when contacted by phone Thursday.
He said the city has done a lot since the order was issued on Nov. 2, 2021. Benton Harbor is 99.8 percent complete in replacing the lead service lines in the city. Now, Muhammad said people are having their interior plumbing replaced at no cost to them if it's found to be a source of lead.
“All people deserve access to safe and reliable drinking water, and the community of Benton Harbor is no different. We are pleased that the city has taken action as directed by EPA to protect public health and ensure this crucial access,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore said in a separate news release. “Today’s action recognizes the important progress in the community to reduce exposure to lead and better protect the city’s drinking water system from harmful pollution and hazards.”
Muhammad said the city continues to work to comply with the state's administrative consent order with the city.
"We want to make sure we are abiding by all of the state regulations to ensure that the (Michigan) Safe Drinking Water Act is being implemented and that residents get the best quality of drinking water," he said.
He said this involves the regular maintenance of the water system.
"We're still crunching numbers and presenting how we plan to maintain it," Muhammad said.
EPA inspectors on Feb. 14, 2022, found four areas of concern, but said none of them impact the water quality, according to a report released in March of that year.
The water system is owned by the city, which contracts F&W Operations and Resource Management to run it.
The EPA has taken several actions to ensure Benton Harbor residents are protected from lead, including:
- Awarding $5.6 million to Benton Harbor under a Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act grant to replace lead service lines and conduct a corrosion control study.
- Coordinating with the city to award $800,000 to Benton Harbor through community grants for improvements to its public water system.
- Working with the state and city on medium- and long-term solutions.
- Supporting state efforts to provide bottled water and address the immediate needs of the community.
- Conducting three inspections to ensure compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act.
- Providing the city a compliance advisor to provide direct, one-on-one technical assistance to the system operator.
The EPA also conducted a large-scale filter study in Benton Harbor. After analyzing water samples from more than 200 homes, results showed that – when used properly – filters are effective at reducing lead in drinking water.
For more information, including the results of the filter study, visit EPA’s website.