BENTON HARBOR — An inspection of Benton Harbor’s water treatment plant earlier this year found four areas of concern, but none that impact the water quality, a report revealed this week by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The inspection, which was conducted Feb. 14, looked at whether the city was complying with the EPA’s Unilateral Administrative Order, which was issued Nov. 2 based on a prior inspection in September.

“EPA’s review of on-going water sampling data has determined that chlorine residuals throughout the system are consistent with Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory requirements,” officials stated when they announced the release of the study Tuesday. “These chlorination requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act are designed to address risks from microbial pathogens, such as bacteria and viruses.”

The results should calm concerns “about the risk of bacterial contamination in the Benton Harbor water system,” the statement concludes.

The water system is owned by the city, which contracts F&W Operations and Resource Management to run it.

One area of concern was that the city could not confirm during the inspection that educational language about lead was included in the most recent billing cycle.

Water treatment plant staff told the inspectors that questions about the billing format should be directed to City Manager Ellis Mitchell, who was not initially present.

“Later, the team met the (city manager) and asked him if he could confirm that the billing language had been updated to include the lead public education language and sent out with the most recent billing cycle. Mitchell was unable to confirm,” the report states.

It wasn’t until March 15 that the city emailed the EPA with an example of the updated language, according to the report.

Mitchell could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Two other areas of concern had to do with the system’s Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) system.

The inspectors noted the SCADA alarms for one of the filters was disabled when inspected, but was turned on by the end of the inspection. In addition, the “settled water turbidimeters on the North and South Plate Settlers do not seem to be reporting to SCADA.”

The fourth area of concern had to do with where chlorine was being fed into the system.

The report states inspectors were told chlorine was being put into the system upstream of the reservoirs.

“In follow up conversation after the inspection, it has been determined that chlorine is being injected into the suction well and not upstream of the filters as previously stated and therefore the chlorine residual spike was being observed during the day operations of the plant. The chlorine dosing directly into the suction well means that the existing continuous chlorine analyzers are not an accurate representation of the residual disinfectant levels throughout the treatment process,” the report states.

Timeline of the crisis

The Benton Harbor water system was placed under a state advisory in October 2018, when the amount of lead in the city’s drinking water exceeded the federal action level. The state, through the Berrien County Health Department, made filters available to remove the lead.

Three years later, the city was thrust into the national spotlight when the ability of the water filters to adequately filter out the lead came into question. In October 2021, state health officials recommended city residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula due to elevated levels of lead in some of the city’s tap water.

On March 3, EPA officials announced the certified water filters the state has been giving to residents effectively filter lead out of the water when properly installed and maintained. State officials still recommend using bottled water until all of the lead service lines are replaced.

Meanwhile in February, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General said it was starting fieldwork to “determine if the EPA can improve the speed at which public health protections are delivered to communities facing imminent and substantial public health risks.”

The city has received more than $60 million from state and federal sources to replace the lead service lines by April 2023 and to make repairs to the water system. That includes $10 million announced last September in the state’s 2022 budget and $45 million announced last week in the state’s supplemental budget plan.

City commissioners approved $33.2 million in lead line replacement projects in January, with the goal of having all of the lead water service lines replaced by April 2023.

The city’s online dashboard shows that in the last 30 days, 234 lead service lines have been replaced and 294 have been verified to be non-lead, leaving 3,596 service lines to be checked.

Five of the six contractors hired by the city to replace the service lines have started work, with the sixth expected to start mid-April, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Contractors can’t replace the lead service lines until they receive permission from the property owner or person living in the residence.

The form can be found at dtmb.state.mi.us/BentonHarbor.

Residents without internet access or who prefer to sign the form by a different method may obtain information from Sandy Riehl at sriehl@abonmarche.com or by calling 926-4557.

The form gives workers temporary access to the property to excavate, investigate and replace non-copper water services from the property line to 18 inches inside the home.