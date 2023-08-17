BENTON TOWNSHIP — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Wednesday removed the radiation portion of the Aircraft Components Inc., Superfund site in Benton Township from the National Priorities List.
“Removing a portion of this site from the National Priorities List makes it available for redevelopment,” EPA Regional Administrator Debra Shore said in a news release. “This site already supports a thriving business community and will continue to as we proceed with the remaining cleanup. EPA is proud to work with communities to help transform contaminated eyesores into flourishing commercial centers.”
The site will remain on the National Priority List for chemicals until “ongoing groundwater treatment and monitoring show that all regulatory standards are met.” The chemical portion of the site was cleaned up in 2004.
This past spring, the EPA sought public comment on removing the radiation portion from the 17-acre site, which is next to the Paw Paw River at 671 North Shore Drive.
Several manufacturing companies have operated on the site, including Aircraft Components, which bought and sold airplane parts.
Part of the site is now home to Hole 14 of the Harbor Shores Golf Course. A craft brewery warehouse opened on the remaining part of the site in 2018.
The contamination problem was discovered in 1994 when scrap metal from the site tripped a radiation alarm at an Arkansas salvage yard. By 2012, the EPA had spent $20.58 million to clean the property.
The EPA deletes sites, or parts of identified sites, from the NPL only when no further cleanup is required. The cleanup of radiation portion was completed in 2003.