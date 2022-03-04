BENTON HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s report over the efficacy of the certified water filters has received mixed reactions from the Benton Harbor community.

After the federal agency released the study Thursday, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he was glad to hear the water filters that were previously handed out were found to be filtering out the lead from the city’s drinking water.

“I think it’s a confirmation – as well as a validation – that the city of Benton Harbor, the Berrien County Health Department and all concerned parties were working together in good faith to address the problem since 2018,” Muhammad said Thursday.

He said more than 2,800 certified water filters were handed out over the past three years from the state by the health department since the city was put under a state advisory for having higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead in some of its drinking water.

But not everyone was happy with how the information was released by the state in a virtual meeting Thursday morning.

Benton Harbor City Commissioner MaryAlice Adams, who attended the meeting, said when she asked if the residents were being taught how to properly install the water filters, she was told she would receive her answer offline.

“I’m so sick of the politicking and politricking with the lives of the people in Benton Harbor,” she said. “I don’t know what to do if people aren’t going to be open and honest and transparent about what’s going on with our water.”

The Herald-Palladium was told it could not attend Thursday’s meeting because it was “a private stakeholder meeting, which is not open to the public or the media,” according to an email from Regina Strong, environmental justice public advocate with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Adams said she doesn’t understand why the media wasn’t invited.

“My residents need to know why they would not want the media to help put out the truth if what they’re serving is the truth,” she said. “... Once you have an engaged community, you need to let the community know that you’re being transparent if you’re not hiding anything.”

Adams also said Thursday she believes the state is trying to find a way to close the city’s water treatment plant.

“I think there’s a land grab going on because we know it sits on a very valuable piece of property,” Adams said. “I’m thinking this whole thing has been manufactured.”

In November, the EPA ordered the city to correct deficiencies and violations at the water plant that were found during a September inspection.

Among the orders outlined in the 23-page document was the city must have an alternatives analysis done by an independent third party. The alternatives to be looked at included the physical or managerial consolidation of the system with one or more other systems and the possible transfer of ownership.

Taylor Gillespie, strategic communications coordinator with the EPA, said the alternatives analysis being done by an independent third party is expected to be done by August.

She said it will give a list of options, with pros and cons for each recourse for the city commissioners to choose from.

Concerns with the study

Edward Pinkney, president of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council, said he still has a lot of questions about the study that need to be answered before residents should feel safe drinking the city’s tap water.

One of his main concerns is how only 20 percent of the houses tested had their water off for six hours or more. He said that invalidates 80 percent of the tests.

Elin Betanzo, president and founder of Safe Water Engineering in Detroit, who has been working with Pinkney’s group, said the filters are only certified for lead reduction, but there are other problems at the water plant.

“The EPA Unilateral Administrative Order detailed many violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act at the Benton Harbor Water Treatment Plant regarding surface water treatment and microbial treatment,” she said. “We don’t have any evidence yet that those issues have been addressed. My big concern right now is switching to filters when lead is not the only issue that we’re concerned about.”

She said the EPA order found some of the problems have been going on since 2017, including the failure to calibrate chlorine monitoring devices on a regular basis and not handling disinfection in the system properly.

The EPA’s news release on Thursday stated recent inspections show that the “priority operational problems have been fixed.”

However, Betanzo said she needs data to back up that statement.

“(The problems) have been going on for a very long time,” she said. “Just to suddenly say those issues have been resolved without any transparency, about what exactly has been fixed ... I think it’s fair to ask for some support for that statement.”

She said if there are microbial concerns, filters are not the way to go.

“Filters are carbon-based. They’re food for bacteria, for microorganisms,” she said.