EPA study: Water filters effective for Benton Harbor residents

BENTON HARBOR — Certified water filters given to Benton Harbor residents can effectively filter lead out of the city’s tap water, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced after releasing its study Thursday.

However, the federal agency cautioned that the study showed filters are most effective when properly installed and maintained.

“In November and December, EPA scientists tested unfiltered and filtered water at (about) 200 locations in the community,” said Tera Fong, EPA Region 5 Water Division director. “We found that the properly operated filters were successful in reducing lead considerably and consistent with performance expectations of those filters.”

Of the 199 homes that were sampled, 45 homes had unfiltered drinking water samples come back with lead detected above 5 parts per billion (ppb). None of the homes had filtered drinking water come back above 5 pbb.

The federal action level is 15 ppb for lead in drinking water – whereas the lead limit for bottled water is 5 ppb, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In an interview with The Herald-Palladium on Wednesday, Fong said that although the filters were found to be working, some problems were noted. Fong said EPA officials collecting the water samples saw first-hand some filters were not properly installed or maintained.

“That highlights the importance and opportunity to do a little more outreach with the community to assist with proper installation and maintenance,” Fong said. “We’re committed to working with the state and local government on disseminating information on the safe use of filters.”

Bottled up

Despite the study confirming water filters were effective, state officials are still recommending city residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth and mixing powdered infant formula.

“Michigan will continue to provide free bottled water to Benton Harbor residents until all lead service lines are replaced,” an EPA news release stated Thursday.

This comes after, in October 2021, state officials recommended city residents use bottled water “out of an abundance of caution,” until a study on how well the filters were removing the lead was done by the EPA.

In an emailed statement Thursday, Lynn Sutfin from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services confirmed free bottled water will continue to be given to residents – at least until the city continues to replace its lead pipes.

“The EPA study confirms that certified filters, properly installed and maintained, are effective in reducing lead in Benton Harbor drinking water,” Sutfin said in the email. “Since bottled water has been appreciated by the community and has helped address families’ concerns about lead exposure, we are continuing to provide bottled water throughout the lead service line replacement project. Berrien County Health Department has filters available free of charge for residents who wish to use filters.”

The study results were released Thursday morning after EPA officials presented the information to state and community stakeholders at a private meeting.

The meeting was not open to the public or media, according to Regina Strong, environmental justice public advocate with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. Strong did not give a reason why the meeting was kept private.

The raw data from the EPA study is available at https://www.epa.gov/mi/benton-harbor-drinking-water.

A timeline

In January, Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts to five contractors to replace the city’s water service lines by April 19, 2023.

Darren Lytle, environmental engineer with the EPA, said Wednesday the EPA collected water samples from a variety of homes in Benton Harbor.

“We did a good job of capturing locations where we expected to see the highest lead concentrations to challenge the filters and the results ... show that the filters all reduce lead in excess of the expectations,” he said.

Lytle said residents need to be reminded to not run hot water through the filters and to change the filter when the light turns red.

While the EPA study was focused on lead, Fong said the federal agency is also helping the city bring its water plant up to code in other areas.

During an inspection of the water plant last September, EPA officials found several violations to the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.

The city was ordered in November to make several corrections to the water plant, including to improve the applications of chlorine for disinfection and orthophosphate for corrosion control, to implement stricter requirements for better monitoring of residual disinfectants and its byproducts and to use an independent third-party to conduct an analysis of alternatives for the long-term operation of the system.

According to the EPA news release, recent inspections of the water plant show the “priority operational problems have been fixed.”

“No family should ever have to worry about the quality of water coming from their tap and the Benton Harbor community is no exception,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore said in the release. “The information collected in Benton Harbor expands our existing knowledge that filters are effective at removing lead, affirming our confidence in their use nationwide. However, using a water filter addresses the symptom and not the cause of the problem, which is why EPA is committed to President Biden’s goal of removing 100 percent of lead pipes, the primary source of lead in drinking water across the country.”

Benton Harbor was first put under an advisory for having too much lead in its drinking water in October 2018 and for the next three years, residents were given water filters by the state through the health department to filter out the lead until the lead water service lines could be replaced. That was anticipated to take up to 20 years due to the city’s financial hardships.

However, state officials announced they were helping the city replace all of the lead water service lines in the city in the next 18 months.

Filter do’s and don’ts

According to information released Thursday by the EPA, hot water is never to be run through faucet water filters.

Instead, residents should use the bypass valve when using hot water. And hot water is never to be put in a pitcher filter.

The proper use of water filters includes:

Using a certified filter to remove lead.

Changing replaceable cartridge when indicator turns red.

Running cold water through faucet filter for five seconds before drinking or cooking.

Running cold water if the water hasn’t been used for several hours to make sure fresh water is in the pipes.

Cleaning the aerators in all faucets and screens in all water filters weekly.