BENTON HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will soon start testing the water in 300 homes in Benton Harbor to find out if the certified filters residents were given by the state to remove lead from the drinking water are working as expected.
“Starting next week, we will be going into homes and collecting water that goes both through the filter and the water itself without the filters,” Tera Fong, director of the water division in the EPA’s Region 5 office in Chicago, said during a virtual interview with The Herald-Palladium on Friday. “It’s about a 30-minute home visit.”
This comes after the EPA ordered the city to correct violations at the water plant. The order includes a third-party analysis of whether ownership of the plant should be transferred from the city.
Fong said collecting samples from the homes is expected to take several weeks, with the results reported back to the residents as soon as they are available.
Anyone who would like to be part of the filter study should call 248-2195 to schedule an appointment.
To qualify, homes must not have a whole house filter, reverse osmosis or cold-water line water softener. Instead, they must have a pitcher filter or faucet-mounted filter certified to reduce lead. A resident in the home must be available for 30 minutes between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Fong said 13 residents signed up to have the water in their homes tested during the Benton Harbor Water Resource Fair Thursday in Benton Harbor, which she attended.
“It was great to be able to meet and talk to people in person and to hear from their experiences,” she said.
EPA directive
On Tuesday, the EPA issued an order for Benton Harbor and the state to correct deficiencies and violations found during a September inspection of the city’s water treatment plant.
As part of the order, the city is being required to hire an independent third-party approved by the EPA to do an “Alternatives Analysis.” That analysis is required to include looking at potentially consolidating the water system with one or more surrounding systems or even transferring ownership of the water system to another entity.
The plant was cited for not regularly informing consumers of the action level exceedances detected in some of the drinking water and must implement stricter requirements to monitor residual disinfectants and its byproducts.
The city is required to submit its choice for the third party within 30 days of the order.
Failure to comply with the EPA’s order could result in penalties of $41,120 to $59,017 per day per violation.
Unfunded mandate
Part of the rule changes in June 2018 made municipalities responsible for water service lines leading from the water mains to individual residences starting Jan. 1 of this year. Traditionally, those service lines were the responsibility of the homeowners.
But many cities can’t afford to replace the lead service lines, which is supposed to be done by 2041.
It is estimated that it will cost $30 million to replace all of the lead service lines in Benton Harbor and $2 billion to replace them all in the state.
State Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Hagar Township, said the state Senate is working to at least partially address the funding problem.
“The Senate Appropriations Committee, we recently began hearings to consider an historic water infrastructure bill, which designates $600 million for the replacement of lead pipes across the state,” she said of Senate Bill 565, which was introduced by state Sen. Jon Bumstead in June.
The bill includes $2.5 billion in federal funding to “address issues related to water including infrastructure, dams, lead, PFAS, waste water, drinking water and wetlands,” according to the Senate Fiscal Agency bill analysis.
Working closely
Fong said her office has been working closely with state and city officials since October 2018, when the city was first put under a lead advisory for having higher-than-acceptable levels of lead in some of its drinking water.
She said that several municipalities have been flagged by the state for having higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead since the state strengthened its lead and copper rule standards in June 2018.
Benton Harbor was placed under a lead advisory by the state in October 2018 after eight of the 30 Benton Harbor homes tested over the summer were above the action level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) for lead, and the 90th percentile of the samples was 22 ppb for lead. The city has been required to test homes for lead every six months since then.
Fong said what makes Benton Harbor unique is that most of the other municipalities were able to fairly quickly lower their lead levels to below the action level, while Benton Harbor has not.
That’s when state health officials started recommending Oct. 6 that residents not use tap water for drinking, brushing teeth and cooking and instead, use bottled water.
“We understand there were some questions from the community and we want to be responsive to those,” Fong said. “Out of an abundance of caution, we decided to do a whole examination of filters within the community of Benton Harbor.”
Water filters and bottled water are just the short-term solutions until the longer-term solution of replacing the lead service lines in the city is done, which will cost millions of dollars to fix.