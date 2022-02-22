BENTON HARBOR — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s watchdog will audit how the EPA’s Region 5 office handled the lead contamination crisis in Benton Harbor’s drinking water.
In a memorandum announced Friday, the EPA’s Office of Inspector General said it will start fieldwork on the audit at “a mutually agreeable time.”
“The anticipated benefits of this audit are to determine if the EPA can improve the speed at which public health protections are delivered to communities facing imminent and substantial public health risks,” it states.
Benton Harbor was first put under an advisory for having too much lead in its drinking water in October 2018. The city’s water has tested as having too much lead in it every six months since that advisory until this past fall, when the water tested right at the federal action level of 15 ppb for lead.
Three years after the first advisory, state officials recommended city residents use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula “out of an abundance of caution” until a study on how well state-provided water filters were filtering out the lead was done by the EPA.
The results of that study are expected by the end of this month.
The memorandum the EPA’s Office of the Inspector General put out Friday said the audit will look at if the EPA followed its 2016 elevation policy memorandum, which found the EPA needed to update and clarify when the agency had the power to intervene using its emergency authority granted under the Safe Drinking Water Act.
The 2016 memorandum found the EPA Region 5 “had the authority and sufficient information” to issue an emergency order “to protect Flint residents from lead-contaminated water as early as June 2015.”
But the EPA Region 5 staff decided the state’s actions “were a jurisdictional bar,” preventing the EPA from issuing an emergency order.
The EPA didn’t issue an emergency order until January 2016.
The EPA’s Office of Inspector General found these “situations should generate a greater sense of urgency.”
In an emailed statement Monday, Taylor Gillespie, strategic communications coordinator with the EPA, said families shouldn’t have to worry about the water coming from their tap.
“EPA is committed to ensuring that everyone has access to clean drinking water and addressing lead in drinking water. We always cooperate fully with the Inspector General and we look forward to their review,” she wrote in an email to The Herald-Palladium.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad declined to comment on the audit.
A critical response
Edward Pinkney, president of the Benton Harbor Community Water Council, said the EPA’s response hasn’t been fast enough.
“For years, we’ve been hollering and screaming about the contaminated water and we were ignored,” he said. “(The EPA) should have been more proactive. The inspector general is going to find out that they were not proactive.”
Pinkney said state officials weren’t motivated to act either.
“It took them over three years to get this far,” he said. “We don’t even know how many people have died from this water. We don’t know how many people have suffered from kidney disease, liver disease, heart disease.”
Pinkney said the only reason the EPA stepped up the heat on the state was because 20 environmental organizations, filed a 35-page petition with the EPA on Sept. 9, asking for emergency action under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act.
The day before the petition was announced, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed the state invest $20 million of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan to replace all lead service pipes in Benton Harbor within five years.
Due to a lack of money, the city had been under a 20-year plan to replace its lead pipes.
On Oct. 14, state officials announced they were helping the city replace all of the lead water service lines in the city in the next 18 months.
In January, Benton Harbor city commissioners awarded $33.2 million in contracts to five contractors to replace the city’s water service lines by April 19, 2023.
But Pinkney said that’s still not fast enough.
“It could be done in six months,” he said. “... I want some action. I don’t want all of this talk.”
Pinkney said members of his group are meeting with state officials Wednesday to discuss a letter they sent to the officials on Feb. 10 about the Benton Harbor Safe Water Plan. That plan calls for free bottled water to be available to city residents even after all of the lead service lines are replaced for up to six months and for the water treatment plant to be required to demonstrate the state-provided filters are effective at removing lead from the water.
After the filters are proven to be effective, the letter states water filters should be distributed door-to-door “with the option of in-house installation assistance and hands-on education.”
Pinkney said they want state officials to understand that Benton Harbor’s drinking water has more problems than just lead.
An inspection of the city’s water treatment plant done by the EPA in September found several deficiencies and violations, some of which could lead to bacteria being in the city’s drinking water, Pinkney said.
The EPA in November issued an enforcement order based on the inspection requiring the city to bring its water treatment plant into compliance with federal laws.
Again, Pinkney said that’s not good enough.
“We want them not to just dwell on the lead,” he said. “Even with filters, the bacteria can clog up the filters. We’re going to keep the pressure on.”