BENTON HARBOR — Emergency Shelter Services’ 6 Degrees Resale Store may be in a new location, but its mission remains the same – to fight homelessness in Berrien County.
The grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony of the store at 53 W. Wall St. in Benton Harbor was held Thursday. The store, previously called 6 Degrees, moved from it’s spot at the corner of Main and Eighth streets.
All of the proceeds from the resale store supplement the operation costs of EES Shelter, the only family shelter in Berrien County, and its rental assistance program.
“ESS serves as the entry point to support those at risk of homelessness. Every night, we provide 28 beds to families across Berrien County, with the resale store providing a tremendous level of financial support for the shelter,” said Executive Director Reshella Hawkins in a news release. “We invite the community to join us at our new location, be it shopping or donating, and learn how they are directly impacting adults and children here at home.”
The new location is near Houndstooth restaurant and across the street from Dwight P. Mitchell City Center Park. It serves as a way to declutter homes while fighting homelessness. The store offers everything from kitchen items to furniture to clothing, according to the news release.
“The business model that ESS has created is impressive and innovative. They’ve directly invited the public to take a role in their clients transformation simply by donating gently used items that they no longer need and shopping at the resale store,” Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber President and CEO Arthur Havlicek said in the release. “The beauty of working with an organization such as ESS is the impact made as a whole is far greater than we, as individuals, will ever realize on our own.”
ESS 6 Degrees continues to offer complimentary pickup service for all donations, especially larger items. For more information or to schedule a pickup, call 927-6060.
More information can also be found on their website at essberrien.org or on their Facebook page.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.