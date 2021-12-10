for web only
HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — A critical staff shortage led to Fairplain Middle School suspending in-person learning Thursday.

Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Andrae Townsel said the students are expected to be back in the building today.

