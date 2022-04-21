220420-HP-fairplain-plaza1-photo.jpg

Mid America Real Estate Corp. has recently put Fairplain Plaza in Benton Township up for sale.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — One of Southwest Michigan’s major shopping centers is up for sale.

Mid America Real Estate Corp. has listed Fairplain Plaza for sale, with the price being subject to offer.

Contact: jknot@TheHP.com, 932-0360, Twitter: @knotjuliana

Tags