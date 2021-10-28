BENTON HARBOR — More money is available to help eligible Benton Harbor families protect their children from lead in their homes.
Federal funds have been approved to be used to remove lead from the homes, including lead-based paint, according to Bob Wheaton, public information officer with the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.
“These funds pay for lead abatement of all types in the homes – home lead testing, installing new doors and windows, painting, installing exterior siding, repairing ceilings, repairing porches, replacing faucets and plumbing,” he said in an email.
The money can be used in “homes where children or pregnant women who are enrolled Medicaid or CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) live or spend time,” said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel in a news release.
“Lead abatement in the homes of Benton Harbor residents is an extremely important part of our efforts to protect children from exposure that can result in lifelong health effects,” she said.
Children under the age of 6 are at the highest risk for elevated blood lead levels, and lead exposure can harm a child’s growth, behavior and ability to learn. Lead can be passed from pregnant women to their unborn babies, which can affect the brain, kidneys and nervous system, or cause a miscarriage or premature birth.
Wheaton said the federal money can’t be used to replace lead water service lines because those are being replaced through a different funding source.
He said there’s not a specific amount that will be used in Benton Harbor through CHIP. He said the state receives about $23 million a year through the program.
“This permission allows us to apply some of those existing funds to primary prevention activities in Benton Harbor as are already underway in other communities,” he said.
Wheaton said a longer-term goal is to have a nonprofit in the city run a program that will spend about $1 million annually to get the lead out of homes.
“This will start in about six months, and about 50 homes per year would be abated,” he said.
When contacted by phone, Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said this is good news.
“This is a testament to (Gov. Gretchen Whitmer) and her executive directive using the whole-government approach to solve this problem,” he said. “This will help people all the way to the tap.”
But Muhammad warned that more is needed.
“We still have a long way to go,” he said.
In October 2018, some of the city’s drinking water was found to have higher-than-acceptable amounts of lead in it, with state-mandated testing every six months showing that those levels remained high.
Muhammad said the city worked with the state on the short-term solution of passing out free water filters to filter out the lead while the long-term, more expensive solution of replacing the lead service lines was done.
But about a month ago, the ability of those filters was called into question.
State officials earlier this month started urging residents to use bottled water until the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can finish testing the filters to see if they are working. Residents are to use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, cooking and for use with powdered infant formula.
The state started supplying free bottled water to city residents earlier this month until the EPA’s test results come back.
Information on where bottled water is being distributed in the city can be found at www.michigan.gov/mileadsafe, where there is a link to the application for the Lead Safe Home Program. Residents also can call 866-691-5323 to obtain information.
The federal funding comes from the CHIP Health Services Initiative, which already pays for lead removal in Flint, Detroit and other eligible Michigan communities.
Bottled water
This week’s schedule for bottled water pickup includes the following times and locations:
Today
- Ebenezer Baptist Church, 214 E. Britain Ave., 10 a.m. to noon.
- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.
- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 4-6 p.m.
Friday
- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Saturday
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton Harbor, 600 Nate Wells Sr. Drive, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 739 Pipestone St., 4-6 p.m.
Sunday
- Abundant Life Church of God, 639 Columbia Ave., 3-5 p.m.
- Brotherhood of All Nations, 1286 Monroe St., 4-6 p.m.
Monday
- Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller St., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Abundant Life Church of God, 693 Columbus Ave., noon to 2 p.m.
For more information or to arrange water delivery, call 211. Residents can also call the Berrien County Health Department water hotline at 800-815-5485.
For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.