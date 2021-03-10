BENTON HARBOR — Fire destroyed some units at the River Terrace apartment complex late Monday night, and tenants from some other units were being helped by the Berrien County Red Cross due to utilities having to be shut off, according to police.
Benton Harbor officials were unavailable for comment Tuesday, but St. Joseph Director of Public Safety Steve Neubecker said his department was called at 11:51 p.m. Monday to assist the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Neubecker said he could confirm that two units were destroyed and that there were no injuries.