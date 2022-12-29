BENTON TOWNSHIP — Three days after it was discovered a water main burst, The Orchards Mall is far from reopening.
A few individuals walked around carrying Shop-Vacs into empty storefronts, but Norbert Zimpfer, owner of Doctor ZZZZ’Z Mattress Center, said mall ownership has yet to send anyone in to clean up the flooding in his store – despite being one of the only businesses there.
Roughly $80,000 worth of inventory has been destroyed, the store owner said.
Zimpfer discovered about two inches of standing water on Monday morning when he came into work. To stop water from flowing into the store, he shoved a mattress in the doorway.
He then called ownership and 911. The former did not pick up, Zimpfer said, but arrived at the mall 15 minutes later.
The water main break occurred in the former Jimmy Jazz location of the mall. Water then gushed from the break, reaching from the former J.C. Penney department store to the former Slackers Family Fun Center. The U.S. Post Office was not flooded, Zimpfer said.
“It was like a river going through,” Zimpfer said.
The Herald-Palladium contacted mall management and did not receive a response Wednesday.
The water has since gone down in Doctor ZZZZ’Z, as Zimpfer and his wife have done some of the clean up themselves. Zimpfer said he believes the rest of the water has been absorbed underground.
He attributed the water main break to the lack of heat in the building.
Doctor ZZZZ’Z has had neither heat nor air conditioning for four years. Instead, Zimpfer has used multiple space heaters, which sat on the floor at the time of the flooding. The owner said he immediately unplugged those when he came in.
Some of the mattresses in the store were standing on their side at the time of the break and directly absorbed the water. The display mattresses, although not directly touching the water, have become damp and musty from the water in the air, Zimpfer said.
“I just noticed that all of our books are warping. It’s that wet in here from all of the moisture in the air,” he said.
Doctor ZZZZ’Z is entirely carpeted, as is many of the other empty storefronts in Orchards Mall. Zimpfer has six years left in his lease, but said he hopes to leave as soon as possible and retire.
“Since 2014, we’ve had four different owners here,” he said. “It seems to go downhill every time ownership changes.”
Open Box Outlet, a newly opened clearance furniture store, which operates in the former JoAnn Fabric location, also closed because of the flooding.
A Benton Township employee at the site on Wednesday said they were trying to get in touch with ownership about cleaning the water damage.
According to social media, several other local businesses like the LakeHouse Restaurant & Bar and Babe’s Lounge and Restaurant had to close after pipes burst.