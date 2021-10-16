BENTON HARBOR — Jacqueline Perry has called all of the numbers.
She’s asked every agency, every day for a week, on how she can have bottled water delivered to her household. And yet she still does not have safe water to drink.
After state officials urged residents to drink bottled water because of possible lead contamination last week, more than 26,000 cases of bottled water have been brought to Benton Harbor. For those who are homebound or don’t have reliable transportation, getting to distribution sites can prove challenging.
To rectify this, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has provided phone numbers for residents to call to schedule bottle delivery.
For Perry, a lifetime Benton Harbor resident, these numbers haven’t delivered on their promises.
“I’m making the phone calls that they’re giving me, but nobody’s helping me,” Perry said.
She does not have a car, her husband is 71 and she has four kids at home, all under the age of 16.
For homebound residents, MDHHS officials have been referring them to the Berrien County Health Department’s water hotline number at 800-815-5485. The city manager’s office has also been telling residents to call this number.
When asked about residents who have called these numbers unsuccessfully, an MDHHS spokesperson said they are in the process of helping them.
“Efforts to support homebound residents and residents without transportation are also underway in addition to the water distribution sites,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to The Herald-Palladium.
The spokesperson also encouraged residents to call 211, which is available 24 hours a day, every day, to schedule water drop offs.
Perry said she talked to someone from that number on Wednesday who promised her a referral. However, she’s heard nothing since.
“I’m talking to people at 211, but no one is helping me,” Perry said.
Instead, she said she gets recommended to one agency after the other.
“I can’t get none, and I’m the one who really needs some,” Perry said.
In the meantime, she’s sent her kids to buy jugs of water from the nearest store.
Gillian Conrad, communications manager for the BCHD, said in a message that the MDHHS is in charge of fulfilling home delivery requests.
“We are sending the logs of calls we are taking straight to them,” Conrad said. “So I can’t speak to the process after that. Or the timeline for getting water delivered.”
In a news conference Thursday, Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said bottles of water would be delivered straight to apartments and housing complexes on Friday and directly to Benton Harbor Area Schools on Monday.