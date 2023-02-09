BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor’s former finance director, James Williams IV, said he came to the city in August to make a difference.

In a Wednesday interview with The Herald-Palladium, Williams said he resigned Feb. 3 because he wasn’t receiving the tools and cooperation needed from city staff to do the job.

During his six months on the job, Williams said he was never given access to some of the city’s computer programs and software, including the ones concerning tax dollars and the retirement system for municipal employees.

“It’s very hard to work when people don’t communicate with you and you don’t have the tools that you need,” he said. “You don’t know what’s taking place. You don’t know what you’re signing off on. You don’t know where the money’s being spent. You’re in the dark.”

During his tenure with the city, Williams operated as the finance director/treasurer. According to Williams, finance directors are in charge of payroll, cash receipts and grants and oversee the city’s audit. He said the treasurer handles property and city income taxes.

In his hybrid role, Williams had to approve tax-related documents without full access to the information behind those documents. In addition, he said City Manager Ellis Mitchell and personnel from Plante Moran regularly held financial meetings without him.

“When they decide to have a finance director who’s able to do the job, they have to include him or her in those conversations and be as transparent and cooperative as possible,” Williams said.

Mitchell could not be reached for comment after multiple attempts from The HP.

The city has employed a finance director for less than two of the past seven years, with personnel from Plante Moran handling the city’s finances between directors and staying on board to help train the new ones.

When Williams was hired in August, the plan was for Plante Moran to stay on for six months to help him learn the job. Prior to joining Benton Harbor, Williams was a senior auditor for the Michigan Department of Education and Department of Treasury.

“Because I was unable to do my job effectively, it prolonged my learning process of how they do things there, which means that I needed more than the six months they originally gave me,” he said.

Williams said he decided to speak on the record because he doesn’t want the same thing to happen to the next finance director.

In recent years, Benton Harbor has had a revolving door of finance directors. After Jody Lundquist left in June 2015 for a different job, Plante Moran filled in for almost three years until Andrew Clark was hired in March 2018. Clark left 11 months later in February 2019, stating in his resignation that he was not privy to weekly meetings between then-City Manager Darwin Watson and Plante Moran.

The position remained open for more than three years before Williams came on board.

City Commissioner MaryAlice Adams said the city needs a finance director who can answer questions at city commission meetings. She said no one from Plante Moran attends the meetings, which raises a red flag for her.

“I’m not accusing anybody of anything, but why couldn’t this man have what he needed to be successful in the job he was hired for?” Adams said Wednesday.

The city’s charter calls for five employees to work directly under city commissioners, which includes the city manager, finance director, clerk, assessor and attorney. Adams said Williams was doing a good job of keeping the commissioners informed.

Mayor Marcus Muhammad declined to comment on Williams leaving, saying it was a personnel matter.

“I wish Mr. Williams well in his future endeavors,” Muhammad said.

The last straw

Williams, who lives in the Detroit area, said he wasn’t able to relocate to Benton Harbor as quickly as he originally planned. So, on some days, he worked virtually from his home. On other days, he would work extensive hours in Benton Harbor until late at night and stay in a hotel so he could return to work the next morning.

He said he never missed being there in person for a city commission meeting or a personnel and finance committee meeting.

Williams said the last straw came about two weeks ago, when the city allegedly took three days out of his bi-weekly pay, stating he didn’t work on those three days. Williams said he has proof he worked all of those days. On one of the days, Williams set up a virtual meeting between himself, Mitchell and a contractor to discuss possible overcharging being done by the contractor.

Although he claimed he wasn’t receiving cooperation, Williams said he was doing his best to let city leaders know there was a problem. In December and January – during the monthly personnel and finance committee meetings – Williams revealed the general fund and utility fund were lacking money due to residents not paying their water bills.

He said residents were told they didn’t need to pay their water bills during the water crisis. However, Williams argued now that almost all lead service lines were replaced, the water would be good and that it was time for residents to start paying those bills.

As a result of the hold on residential water bills, Williams said the utility fund owed the general fund a lot of money. In January, he recommended $2.5 million that Benton Harbor received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act be transferred to the city’s utility fund. Otherwise, he said the city runs the risk of the utility fund becoming insolvent.

“I believe this is what caused frowns on faces and unpleasantries and the docking of the pay,” Williams said.

He said some want to give the money to the residents so they can pay their water bills. But, he said that means the city won’t get some of the money for months.

About 2,000 residents have been paying their water bills, but Williams said another 3,000 have delinquent bills.

“You can’t pay those who don’t pay their bill and to those who do, you don’t give any money. It has to be evenly distributed,” he said. “What happens is that when you are paying someone’s bills who doesn’t have a balance, now you have deferred revenue, meaning the city won’t be able to collect on that revenue until their bill comes due five months down the line. That would put a strain on the utility fund.”