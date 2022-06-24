220624-HP-yarbrough-file-photo.jpg

From left, Mamie Yarbrough, Berrien County commissioner, Mickey Yarbrough, housing commission board member, and Barbara Hollowell gather during a ribbon-cutting ceremony held in 2007 for the new Virginia Edwards Community Center in Benton Harbor.

 John Madill / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — Leader. Mentor. Benton Harbor High School Tiger.

That’s how Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he remembers former Mayor Charles “Mickey” Yarbrough, who died Tuesday at the age of 82.

