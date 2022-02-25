Author Alicia Kennedy, right, signs a book Thursday that she wrote, while Benton Harbor resident Shay Kelly looks over artwork done by artist Dana Pearson. Kennedy was one of four local authors who read books at River of Life Christian School in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Four local authors spent time Thursday with students at River of Life Christian School in Benton Harbor, reading to them and talking about their life experiences as the school celebrates Black History Month.
Principal Don Pearson said it’s important for students to hear from people who look like them.