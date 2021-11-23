BENTON HARBOR — Two additional recall petitions were filed against Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad, marking four total petitions that have been submitted since the onset of the city’s lead crisis.

Benton Harbor resident Quacy Roberts, who was behind the previous two recall petitions, also filed the two new petitions.

The third petition – filed just hours after the Berrien County Election Commission rejected his second petition at a clarity – stated, “for voting yes for a state of emergency” as grounds for recalling the mayor.

Benton Harbor city commissioners voted to declare a state of emergency at an Oct. 18 meeting, which allowed Muhammad to focus on the lead crisis on a full-time basis.

The clarity hearing for this petition is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Monday at the Berrien County Administration Center.

Roberts’ second petition was rejected last week because of a legal issue. It stated, “for voting to increas (sic) the resident’s (sic) of Benton Harbor water rate.”

Berrien County Trial Court Chief Judge Mabel Mayfield told those present at the clarity hearing that while the vote for raising water rates took place in May of 2020 – during Muhammad’s current term – the city commission approved the final project plan for water system improvements, which included plans to raise water rates, in 2019. Muhammad’s current term began on Jan. 1, 2020.

The alleged offense must take place during the official’s current term, Mayfield said.

Despite this rejection, Roberts’ fourth recall petition states the mayor should be recalled “for voting yes to raise the residents (sic) of Benton Harbor water rate,” a similar wording to his second petition.

Roberts filed his fourth recall petition on Monday. According to an employee at the Berrien County clerk’s office, Roberts attached a news clipping from The Herald-Palladium about the vote to raise water rates in May of 2020.

The clarity hearing for the fourth hearing will be at 9 a.m. on Dec. 6 at the Berrien County Administration Center.

Roberts filed his first petition on Oct. 19. The petition’s reasoning for Muhammad’s recall stated, “For failing to tell the residents of Benton Harbor that the water was contaminated with lead.”

However, the Berrien County Election Commission rejected the first recall petition on Nov. 1 due to inaccurate language.