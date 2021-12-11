BENTON HARBOR — State and Benton Harbor officials are reminding residents that free, do-it-yourself kits are now available to test the lead levels of their home drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines.
At-home test kits contain two collection bottles with simple, step-by-step instructions on how to collect the water samples so they are as accurate as possible. Kits are available during business hours at the Benton Harbor city manager’s office on 200 E. Wall St. and Abonmarche Consulting on 95 W. Main St.
“If you haven’t had your water quality tested, I suggest that you do,” said Mary Singer, a Benton Harbor resident, in a news release. “The process couldn’t have been any easier. It took me less than two minutes. I dropped it off at the testing site and in a couple weeks I received my results, along with my peace of mind.”
In order to ensure accurate samples, residents should not run household water for at least six hours before the sample is taken (so the water sits against any pipes or fixtures that might leach lead over time) and should not run the tap water prior to the test and ensure one doesn’t touch the inside of the cap or inside of the bottle.
Residents should use a kitchen or bathroom faucet, that’s used for drinking, for the test and remove or bypass any water filter or reverse osmosis system before testing the water.
Each homeowner will receive the results of their individual test. Test results above the legal level of 15 parts per billion (ppb) will trigger a follow-up test and consultation from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
These tests are designed to assist homeowners in assessing the presence of lead in their own drinking water. They are not included in any statutory or official analysis. Homeowner identity is kept confidential.
Water distribution
Distribution of free bottled water continues as residents are being encouraged to use bottled water.
Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist Benton Harbor residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School on 870 Colfax Ave. as follows:
Saturday, Dec. 11
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church
Sunday, Dec. 12
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday, Dec. 13
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday, Dec. 14
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday, Dec. 15
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Southwest Community Action Agency, on 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup as follows:
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16