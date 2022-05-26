BENTON HARBOR — Free public WiFi can be accessed in the Arts Park in the Benton Harbor Arts District thanks to Cornerstone Alliance, the city and Ken Ankli, developer of Quarternote Lofts.
“We’re excited to continually witness the city of Benton Harbor welcome new storefronts, restaurants and residential activity downtown,” Zach Vaughn, business and physical development project manager at Cornerstone Alliance, said in a news release. “Accommodations made for public use also create meaningful value for businesses, residents and visitors. It heavily compliments one’s shopping, dining, entertainment and overall experience here within the Arts District.”