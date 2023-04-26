BENTON HARBOR — A Benton Harbor nonprofit's goal of changing lives through sports received a boost Wednesday when it received a $500,000 grant from the American Electric Power Foundation.
“We are forever grateful to the AEP Foundation for its trust and support,” Rodney Alexander Junior, founder and board chair of the Harbor Impact Foundation, said in a prepared statement. “This incredibly generous grant will help us make improvements at our current facility and start the design process for a brand new building in Benton Harbor, so we can get construction started as soon as possible.”
Alexander, who graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 2005, returned to the area after retiring from professional basketball overseas.
The new facility will be home to Harbor Impact basketball and its Amateur Athletic Union travel and training programs for Berrien County youth in grades K-12. It will have up to six indoor basketball/volleyball courts in phase one.
Phase two will add an indoor walking/competition track and an indoor turf field for year-round football, soccer and track and field training. The Harbor Impact Foundation will also offer local student athletes high-speed internet access, homework assistance, tutors, job training, STEM courses and certified mental health counseling on site, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to support the Harbor Impact Foundation building campaign,” said Shane Lies, senior vice president and chief nuclear officer for AEP, in the release. “Sports is a great way to bring kids, families and communities together and that, by itself, is worthy of contribution. This project, however, goes beyond that by providing services to enhance the lives of the athletes off the court. Rodney and the Harbor Impact Foundation are not just focused on developing the athlete, they are equally invested in the development of the person. That is why the AEP Foundation ultimately decided to contribute so generously to this project.”
Harbor Impact Basketball has already brought more than 400 student athletes from diverse economic, racial and social backgrounds together through its existing AAU programs and basketball training programs over the past three years.
The new facility would be open to the public all year for community health and wellness programs, including the indoor walking track.