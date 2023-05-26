BENTON HARBOR — Harbor of Hope is looking for 180 volunteers to help create safe spaces for young people in Benton Harbor and Benton Township where they can grow.
Pastor Taurus Montgomery, who leads the Seventh-day Adventist Church, said the community has suffered from gun violence every summer over the past few years.
“This often leaves our young people feeling unsafe to go outside and unmotivated to even dream or pursue their dreams,” Montgomery said.
Operation Safe Space will create 12 safe spaces in Benton Harbor and Benton Township that will be available June 3 through Aug. 6.
Montgomery said many young people aren’t aware of the positive opportunities for them in the area, adding that this is personal for him.
“We had three situations over the past year where my church was affected by gun violence,” he said.
He said two young men died in those instances.
“We want to be present in these spaces to prevent that from happening,” Montgomery said. “We’re going into some of the most under-resourced communities of housing complexes and housing projects. That’s where you have a high concentration of young people. That’s also where we have a community that may not have all of the resources necessary to help them grow and develop.”
He said the goal is to reach 5,000 people.
Montgomery said his church is partnering with the local police departments, the Michigan State Police and the Southwest Michigan Ministerial Alliance, along with other churches and organizations.
He said they need volunteers to do everything from running the activities to handling the food to setting up and tearing down the events.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to meet at 4 p.m. Saturday at Harbor of Hope, 769 Pipestone St., Benton Harbor. More information can be found at www.safespacebentonharbor.com.