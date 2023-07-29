Golfers play through the 9th hole on Friday at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. The golf course has hosted the Senior PGA Championship biennially since 2012, but is only scheduled through 2024.
Golfers play through the 9th hole on Friday at The Golf Course at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor. The golf course has hosted the Senior PGA Championship biennially since 2012, but is only scheduled through 2024.
Miguel Angel Jimenez tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
Steven Alker raises the Alfred S. Bourne Trophy after winning the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship held at Harbor Shores in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — With less than a year before the return of the Senior PGA Championship, it’s unknown whether The Golf Course at Harbor Shores will host the tourney beyond 2024.
The tournament debuted at the Jack Nicklaus-designed course in 2012 after KitchenAid signed on for sponsorship, and the championship scheduled a biennial return to the Twin Cities through 2024 (the 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19). However, no tournaments have been announced here beyond next year, even though the PGA of America has announced host golf courses elsewhere for 2025, 2029 and 2033.