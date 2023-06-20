230620-HP-tree-removal-pic1.jpg

The tree known as the Landmark Cottonwood Tree in the 600 block of Territorial Road in Benton Harbor is believed to be nearly 200 years old.

 Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Imagine your property line being marked by, not survey stakes, but a landmark such as a cottonwood tree.

The public is invited to say goodbye Wednesday to one such special tree that will be coming down in Benton Harbor.

230620-HP-tree-removal-pic3.jpg

Benton Harbor resident Jerry Moss discusses the old cottonwood tree in his front yard that is set to be taken down Wednesday.
230620-HP-tree-removal-pic2.jpg

A cottonwood tree in Benton Harbor was dedicated by the Algonquin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 1942 as a historic landmark.

Contact: jswidwa@TheHP.com, 932-0359, Twitter: @HPSwidwa