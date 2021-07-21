I&M will upgrade the electric transmission network through Benton Harbor, St. Joseph and the Fairplain area, including a line rebuild connecting the Benton Harbor Main Street substation, pictured, to the Hickory Creek Substation.
Don Campbell / HP staff
The dotted lines on the map indicate the proposed line route for the Benton Harbor-Fair Plan Transmission Line Rebuild Project.
BENTON HARBOR — Indiana Michigan Power revealed the line route of a $17 million project on Tuesday to upgrade the electric transmission network through the Benton Harbor, St. Joseph and Fair Plain area.
The project will begin in late 2022 and be completed by late 2023, according to a news release.