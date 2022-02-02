BENTON HARBOR — Indiana Michigan Power plans to replace the wetlands around its Main Street substation in Benton Harbor, which the company filled in more than two years ago.
Peter Siglow, civil engineer with Wightman in Benton Township, spoke to the Benton Harbor Planning Commission on Tuesday about new plans for upgrading the power station at the corner of Main and 10th streets.
“The whole back is going to be restored,” said Siglow, “to a natural area to hold stormwater and to discharge it from there.”
Siglow said almost four times as much stormwater could be stored in the area, once the utility company makes the necessary changes.
“If you go back before all the recent construction work, we calculated it had about 11,290 cubic feet of water storage,” he said. “The new plan will have 43,000 cubic feet.”
I&M officials have been making plans to upgrade the power station for more than three years.
In July 2018, planning commissioners approved I&M’s site plan to fill in the marshy area at the back of its property, so the upgraded substation could be located there.
At the time, local developer Peter Colovos of Prairie Real Estate Group protested, saying the plan would result in his surrounding properties being flooded.
In 2019, I&M filled in the area, taking it from about five feet below street level, to two feet above street level.
Early in 2020, after Lake Michigan water levels reached near record highs and the surrounding properties flooded as predicted, I&M abandoned the idea of moving the substation to the back of the property.
However, it was unknown at the time whether I&M planned to restore the wetlands.
Siglow said Tuesday there will also be a small area in the front of the substation for stormwater detention. He said a native grass seed mixture that only needs to be mowed once a year would be planted there.
“We use it on a lot of ponds and have had a lot of success with it,” he said. “... It has 10 different native grasses and 15 native flowering plants. It’s specifically designed for this type of use. They develop deeper root systems.”
He said most of the time, the smaller pond in front will be dry, so people won’t even know it’s a pond.
In addition, Siglow said there will be two pumps on site to remove water if needed.
“Honestly, we probably don’t even really need the pump once Lake Michigan goes down and the water is at a more normal level,” he said.
The system is designed to drain within 36 hours after a 25-year storm and to drain within 56 hours after a 100-year story, Siglow said.
He said the pumps can remove 250 gallons of water per minute. Siglow said they are in the process of applying for permits from the state for the project.
A projected timeline
Siglow said the tentative schedule has the current facility being demolished in June, with construction starting in August and done by July 2023.
The project will require a mobile transformer to handle transmitting the energy until construction is done.
“Now, we’re in the process of ordering the major equipment,” he said.
Siglow said the company plans to pump the stormwater out of the area and have it treated in a temporary mobile wastewater treatment plant.
“Any groundwater that’s pumped out of the ground, there’s a risk of contamination,” he said. “Anywhere, probably, within a mile of here, groundwater can have some heavy metals because it’s a historically industrial area. Since we’re pumping that water to the river, we have to treat it.”
In the future, Siglow said they will only pump rainwater that doesn’t need to be treated.
He said a new fence will be put up that sits almost 100 feet from the sidewalk. The current fence is three feet from the sidewalk.
Planning Commissioner Eddie Marshall asked what was being done to compensate people and businesses that have had property damaged by the excess flooding.
I&M representative Mona Livingston said she was aware of the flooding, but not that damage was done.
Siglow and Livingston said they would get back with the planning commissioners at their next meeting in March to answer their questions.