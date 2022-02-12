BENTON HARBOR — InterCare Community Health Network is offering blood lead testing for Benton Harbor families.
Blood lead tests are important for young children and pregnant women because exposure to lead early in life has been shown to cause problems with learning, behavior, hearing and growth.
InterCare has been providing services to city residents as city, state and federal agencies have initiated an accelerated effort to reduce the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while lead service lines are replaced.
To schedule an appointment with InterCare for a blood lead test, residents are asked to call 855-869-6900.
Free bottled water will continued to be provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and distributed by local residents.
Community volunteers from the following organizations are available to assist city residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Ave. on the following days and times:
Saturday, Feb. 12
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Sunday, Feb. 13
- 2-4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Monday, Feb. 14
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
Tuesday, Feb. 15
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
Wednesday, Feb. 16
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
Thursday, Feb. 17
- Noon-2 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
- 4-6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations
Southwest Community Action Agency at 331 Miller St., will host self-serve water pickup from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.