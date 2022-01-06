220106-HP-joann-biz1-photo.jpg

The JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts store, currently located at The Orchards Mall, will move to a new location along M-139 in Benton Township.

BENTON TOWNSHIP — The last remaining national retailer at The Orchards Mall is heading for the door.

JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts will move out of the Benton Township property, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

Construction continues Monday on the new JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts location at 1800 M-139 in Benton Township, next to the future home of Ollie's Bargain Outlet.

