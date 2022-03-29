Juneteenth band photo

A pom-pom dancer and members of the Benton Harbor High School Tiger Marching Band take part in the Benton Harbor Juneteenth Parade and Celebration in 2021.

 Louise Wrege / HP file photo

BENTON HARBOR — The deadline to register a float for the fifth annual Benton Harbor Juneteenth Parade is 5 p.m. May 16. 

The registration application can be found on the Facebook page of the Benton Harbor Juneteenth Cultural Awareness Committee.