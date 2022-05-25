BENTON HARBOR — Students in Gennifer Gunter’s culinary class at Benton Harbor High School learned much more Tuesday than how to sear the perfect steak.
“I learned to be creative and believe I have potential,” said Ja’marione Evans, a senior who will graduate in June.
KitchenAid celebrity chefs Christopher Covelli and Brett Wagner shared culinary skills with students ahead of the chefs’ upcoming appearance at the KitchenAid Fairway Club during the 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.
While cooking up pan-seared steak topped with arugula salad and parmesan cheese, Covelli and Wagner mixed in life lessons and words of wisdom while sharing their culinary skills and cooking tips with the students.
“This is a fantastic group of kids,” Covelli said in an interview after the culinary class ended.
Covelli is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City, where he was trained by world-renowned chefs including Andre Soltner, Jacques Pepin and Alain Saihac. He lives in Florida and operates two restaurants in Sarasota.
Wagner, who works for Covelli at one of his restaurants, said he’s been in the culinary industry since he was 15 – where he started out by washing dishes.
He said he was completing an internship to become a culinary instructor when he met Covelli in Italy, and ended up going to work for him at one of his restaurants.
Covelli’s career took a different path. He was working as an insurance executive on Wall Street when, at age 30, “I realized it was boring, and there was nothing creative about it.”
So he went to culinary school, and has since worked in seven countries and speaks five languages.
Two @KitchenAidUSA celebrity chefs visited a Benton Harbor High School culinary class this morning to demonstrate how to pan sear a steak. pic.twitter.com/lhBEGI0Xue— Tony Wittkowski (@TonyWittkowski) May 24, 2022
“Education is the most important thing in your life, besides your family,” he told the students Tuesday. “Each of you can do whatever you want if you complete your education.
Wagner shared tips for searing a steak medium rare by beginning with preheating the pan. When the steak goes in the hot pan, he said, “You want to hear that sizzle, that fun noise.”
Then, he told the students to let it cook until it lifts up on its own.
“If it doesn’t move, let it cook more,” Wagner said. “You want that golden brown, beautiful color.”
He said to rotate the pan as the steak cooks, because sometimes burners have different levels of heat. Wagner also offered tips about how to cook the steak to various temperatures to achieve rare, medium-rare or medium doneness.
“Well-done is overcooked,” Covelli chipped in.
A job well done
Covelli also shared some life lessons with the students as Wagner monitored the steak. He told them becoming a chef can be a long process.
“I grew up in Queens, New York, and my family wasn’t wealthy. I shoveled snow, and I was a dishwasher. There’s nothing wrong with that,” he said. “I was not a perfect student, but I was smart because I studied.”
But, he said, “I challenged the teachers too much.”
He said he attended a Catholic school “back when the nuns were allowed to hit.”
“One day, they’d had it with me, so they put me in the hallway,” he said. “They called my mom but she didn’t answer, so they called my dad. I saw my dad walking down the hallway, and I knew my dad.”
Covelli said the encounter was not pleasant and he asked his dad, “What did I do? He said ‘you did not respect your elders.’”
He advised the students to respect their teachers, principals and superintendents.
“They work really hard, long after you leave the classroom,” he said.
Once the steak finished cooking, Wagner showed the students how to slice it against the grain, saying if it’s sliced with the grain, “You’ll chew it forever.”
Senior Sanehi Johnson said she likes to cook pancakes. She said the most important thing she learned Tuesday was to “follow your dreams.”
The graduating seniors said they still are contemplating their future goals and careers, but have enjoyed Gunter’s culinary class, and have learned a lot because she has allowed them to be creative.
Evans said he took the class because he likes to eat, but now thinks he might want to become a chef.
Others said they took the class because their parents won’t always be with them so it’s important to learn to cook.