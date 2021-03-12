BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College has been designated a “Voter Friendly Campus” once again by national, nonpartisan organizations Campus Vote Project and the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, according to a news release.
LMC joins 15 other colleges and universities in Michigan and 231 in the United States who earned the designation for promoting democratic engagement efforts for students on campus. It is the second consecutive election that LMC has been honored with the designation. The college was previously named a “Voter Friendly Campus” in 2019 for work during the 2018 mid-term election.