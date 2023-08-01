BENTON HARBOR — Lake Michigan College has partnered with Arizona State University to create a new transfer experience for Southwest Michigan students.
The transfer program is called MyPath2ASU, and is a transfer admission guarantee that allows students to take the steps to begin their college experience at LMC. According to a news release, the program lets students plan their transfer.
MyPath2ASU gives students customized tools and resources for transferring. These tools help identify courses that directly apply to ASU’s majors and degree programs.
“We continually strive to offer our students and graduates every possible opportunity to succeed,” LMC President Trevor Kubatzke said in a news release. “Through this partnership, our students now have a direct line to Arizona State University.”
MyPath2ASU benefits include a guaranteed admission to ASU and into MyPath2ASU major choice if all requirements are met, more than 400 guided pathways, self-service degree progress tracking, access to pre-enrollment services including transfer coordinators and personalized ASU communications to academically prepare for ASU.
The partnership through MyPath2ASU is to promote degree pathways including in-person and online course offerings and ensuring courses are applicable toward the specific degree.
For more information on the MyPath2ASU program go to the ASU website.