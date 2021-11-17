211117-HP-lmc-play1-photo.jpg

From left, Gaylon Chandler, Jada Willis, Isabella Miller, Lauren Bettis, Ardale Clark, Kayla Cramatie, Landon Horne, and Antwon Johnson rehearse Monday for Lake Michigan College’s production of “Our Side of the River,” which is based on the writings of Benton Harbor Area Schools students.

 Don Campbell / HP staff

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Writings from Benton Harbor Area School students will come to life this weekend during the stage adaptation of “Our Side of the River.”

The one-act play will be presented by the Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Mendel Center’s Hanson Theater in Benton Township.

Gaylon Chandler, left, and Lauren Bettis join cast members during a Monday rehearsal of Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department’s production of “Our Side of the River.”
