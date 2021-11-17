Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
From left, Gaylon Chandler, Jada Willis, Isabella Miller, Lauren Bettis, Ardale Clark, Kayla Cramatie, Landon Horne, and Antwon Johnson rehearse Monday for Lake Michigan College’s production of “Our Side of the River,” which is based on the writings of Benton Harbor Area Schools students.
Cast members Jada Willis, left, and Lauren Bettis rehearse Monday at Lake Michigan College for a production of “Our Side of the River,” based on the writings of students from Benton Harbor Area Schools.
BENTON TOWNSHIP — Writings from Benton Harbor Area School students will come to life this weekend during the stage adaptation of “Our Side of the River.”
The one-act play will be presented by the Lake Michigan College Visual & Performing Arts Department at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the Mendel Center’s Hanson Theater in Benton Township.