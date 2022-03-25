kinexus/michigan works web only
BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan talent development and employment successes were among those celebrated by state leaders at the Michigan Works Association Impact Awards this week.

Local lawmakers and statewide talent development officials gathered, virtually and in-person, on March 24 to recognize Spectrum Health Lakeland, Dr. Lowell Hamel, Dr. Lynn Todman, Lake Michigan College, and Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, for establishing three registered apprenticeships in clinical health care roles focused on recruitment from underrepresented populations, a news release stated.