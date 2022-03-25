Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High 46F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
BENTON HARBOR — Southwest Michigan talent development and employment successes were among those celebrated by state leaders at the Michigan Works Association Impact Awards this week.
Local lawmakers and statewide talent development officials gathered, virtually and in-person, on March 24 to recognize Spectrum Health Lakeland, Dr. Lowell Hamel, Dr. Lynn Todman, Lake Michigan College, and Michigan Works Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, for establishing three registered apprenticeships in clinical health care roles focused on recruitment from underrepresented populations, a news release stated.