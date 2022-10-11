Roberto Campos, a senior vice president of global product organization at Whirlpool Corp., speaks during a leadership speed networking event Monday for a student site visit at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.
Rosa Skinner, senior manager of corporate relations at Whirlpool Corp., speaks during a leadership speed networking event Monday for a student site visit at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.
Pam Klyn, senior vice president of sustainability and corporate relations at Whirlpool Corp., speaks during a leadership speed networking event Monday for a student site visit at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR — Lakeshore high schoolers and students from Mönchengladbach, Germany, visited Whirlpool Corp.’s Riverview Campus on Monday, to discover the appliance company’s approach to sustainability.
The visit is part of a two-and-a-half-week trip for the 20 German students and six chaperoning adults, who are staying with Lakeshore families and attending classes.