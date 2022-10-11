221011-HP-whirlpool-visit-pic1.jpg

Roberto Campos, a senior vice president of global product organization at Whirlpool Corp., speaks during a leadership speed networking event Monday for a student site visit at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.

 Photos by Tony Wittkowski / HP staff

BENTON HARBOR — Lakeshore high schoolers and students from Mönchengladbach, Germany, visited Whirlpool Corp.’s Riverview Campus on Monday, to discover the appliance company’s approach to sustainability.

The visit is part of a two-and-a-half-week trip for the 20 German students and six chaperoning adults, who are staying with Lakeshore families and attending classes.

221011-HP-whirlpool-visit-pic2.jpg

Rosa Skinner, senior manager of corporate relations at Whirlpool Corp., speaks during a leadership speed networking event Monday for a student site visit at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.
221011-HP-whirlpool-visit-pic3.jpg

Pam Klyn, senior vice president of sustainability and corporate relations at Whirlpool Corp., speaks during a leadership speed networking event Monday for a student site visit at Whirlpool’s Riverview Campus in Benton Harbor.

