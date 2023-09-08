BENTON HARBOR — A four-part leadership training workshop will start next week in Benton Harbor.
It is being hosted by the city in partnership with Benton Harbor Team Solutions and the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership’s Michigan Rural Community Assistance Program, according to a news release from Benton Harbor Team Solutions.
“We are thrilled to offer this leadership training to Benton Harbor and the Michiana area,” said Deb Martin, program development coordinator with GLCAP, in the news release. “There is no greater resource or force for change and growth in a community than its people working together. We understand the importance of preparing future leaders, as well as ensuring quality growth and development opportunities for existing leaders.”
The free sessions will be on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Oct. 10 and Oct. 25. All sessions will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Michigan Works Service Center, 499 W. Main St., Benton Harbor. Participants who attend all four sessions will qualify for a drawing of a new laptop.
Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad said he is confident the sessions will give community leaders, city staff and residents the know-how they need to improve their management skills and find ways of serving their communities.
“There’s a Scripture that says, ‘My people are destroyed, for the lack of knowledge.’ So, when you have alliances in multiple groups, that bring a reservoir of information, and education, that’s what we need – to empower people, and empower communities,” Muhammad said in the release.
The sessions will cover a variety of topics, from leadership styles to community involvement.
They will give the understanding of what leadership is; management and community development; diversity, equity and inclusion; effective communication; and board development and planning.
Staff members and others dealing with water systems are encouraged to attend, as well as elected officials, managers of municipal water departments and the residents they serve.
“The biggest part is the continuing education component – where we have to maintain momentum, to take the battle to eradicate lead in the City of Benton Harbor, and promote awareness, and exposure and ongoing education. That’s what I hope residents and all participants will walk away with, from this water summit,” Muhammad said.
Preregistration is encouraged and lunch will be provided.
For more information or to register, visit https://forms.gle/h8QpE biKkwoVzYjc6 or contact Princella Tobias of Benton Harbor Team Solutions at 277-8077 or ptobias@bentonharborsolutions.com.